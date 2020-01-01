hp-support-head-portlet

HP Laptop - 15-dw2061ur Product Specifications

Hardware
Software

Hardware

Product number
1U3A5EA
Product name
HP Laptop - 15-dw2061ur
Microprocessor
Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1 (1.0 GHz base frequency, up to 3.6 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB L3 cache, 4 cores)
Chipset
Intel® Integrated SoC
Memory, standard
8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (2 x 4 GB)
Video graphics
NVIDIA® GeForce® MX330 (2 GB GDDR5 dedicated)
Hard drive
256 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD
Optical drive
Optical drive not included
Display
39.6 cm (15.6") diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC
Wireless connectivity
Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac (1x1) and Bluetooth® 4.2 Combo
Network interface
Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN
Expansion slots
1 multi-format SD media card reader
External ports
1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C® 5Gbps signaling rate; 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate; 1 HDMI 1.4b; 1 RJ-45; 1 AC smart pin; 1 headphone/microphone combo
Minimum dimensions (W x D x H)
35.85 x 24.2 x 1.99 cm
Weight
Starting at 1.75 kg
Power supply type
65 W Smart AC power adapter
Battery type
3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion
Battery life mixed usage
Up to 6 hours and 15 minutes
Video Playback Battery life
Up to 7 hours
Webcam
HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphone
Audio features
Dual speakers

Software

Operating system
Windows 10 Home 64
HP apps
HP 3D DriveGuard; HP Audio Switch; HP CoolSense; HP JumpStart; HP Support Assistant
Software included
McAfee LiveSafe™
Pre-installed software
ExpressVPN (30 day free trial)
Software - Productivity & finance
1 month trial for new Microsoft 365 customers

