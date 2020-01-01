|
Product number
|
1U3A5EA
|
Product name
|
HP Laptop - 15-dw2061ur
|
Microprocessor
|
Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1 (1.0 GHz base frequency, up to 3.6 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB L3 cache, 4 cores)
|
Chipset
|
Intel® Integrated SoC
|
Memory, standard
|
8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (2 x 4 GB)
|
Video graphics
|
NVIDIA® GeForce® MX330 (2 GB GDDR5 dedicated)
|
Hard drive
|
256 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD
|
Optical drive
|
Optical drive not included
|
Display
|
39.6 cm (15.6") diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC
|
Wireless connectivity
|
Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac (1x1) and Bluetooth® 4.2 Combo
|
Network interface
|
Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN
|
Expansion slots
|
1 multi-format SD media card reader
|
External ports
|
1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C® 5Gbps signaling rate; 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate; 1 HDMI 1.4b; 1 RJ-45; 1 AC smart pin; 1 headphone/microphone combo
|
Minimum dimensions (W x D x H)
|
35.85 x 24.2 x 1.99 cm
|
Weight
|
Starting at 1.75 kg
|
Power supply type
|
65 W Smart AC power adapter
|
Battery type
|
3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion
|
Battery life mixed usage
|
Up to 6 hours and 15 minutes
|
Video Playback Battery life
|
Up to 7 hours
|
Webcam
|
HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphone
|
Audio features
|
Dual speakers
Information
Information
Information
HP Laptop - 15-dw2061ur Product Specifications
Hardware
Software
|
Operating system
|
Windows 10 Home 64
|
HP apps
|
HP 3D DriveGuard; HP Audio Switch; HP CoolSense; HP JumpStart; HP Support Assistant
|
Software included
|
McAfee LiveSafe™
|
Pre-installed software
|
ExpressVPN (30 day free trial)
|
Software - Productivity & finance
|
1 month trial for new Microsoft 365 customers
Additional support options
